UBS Group AG Sells 11,703 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in NCR by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NCR by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

