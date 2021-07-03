UBS Group AG Sells 390,552 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 582,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 496,984 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of AM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

