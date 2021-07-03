UBS Group Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $79.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

GM stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

