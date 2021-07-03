UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33. AXA has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

