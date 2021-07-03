Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.