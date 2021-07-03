Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Unifi has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $451.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $3,521,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.