Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $8.27 million and $18,462.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.