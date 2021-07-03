Unifty Market Capitalization Reaches $23.66 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $22.65 or 0.00067387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00169920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.06 or 1.00249399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,570 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.