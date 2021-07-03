UniLend Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $19.23 million and $1.81 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00750916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00080851 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

