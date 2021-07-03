Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,009 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $65,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

