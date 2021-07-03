Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 56,096 Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 6,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,855. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $401.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

