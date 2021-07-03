Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,965. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

