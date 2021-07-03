Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 117,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 29,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

