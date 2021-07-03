Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 53.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Mplx by 75.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mplx by 36.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 1,351,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,678. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.