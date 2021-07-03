United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.53. 2,172,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

