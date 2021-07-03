Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Shares of UETMF remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

