VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

