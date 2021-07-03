VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (ASX:QUAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF (ASX:QUAL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.35.

