VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 566.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of PPH opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.