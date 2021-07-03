Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EDV opened at $136.06 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

