Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,311 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

