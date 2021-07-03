Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits One Day Volume of $17,310.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $17,310.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00023681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,725 coins and its circulating supply is 658,566 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

