Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.