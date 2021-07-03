Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Ventas worth $290,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,875,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ventas stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.