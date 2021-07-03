Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.