Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 258,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

