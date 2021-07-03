Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verbund has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OEZVY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Verbund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.