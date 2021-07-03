Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 4% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. 7,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,924,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

