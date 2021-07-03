Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 34.9% in June

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VRNA stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

