Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,840.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and $181,840.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,570.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.24 or 0.06428087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.64 or 0.01468400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00406733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00164238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.00621088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00424283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00340452 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,726,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.