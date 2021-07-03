Viberate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $920,731.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Viberate has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $920,731.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viberate has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

