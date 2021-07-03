VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.09 on Friday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

