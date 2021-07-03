Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.10

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

