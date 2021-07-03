Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.