Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 304.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 499,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.