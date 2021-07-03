Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $98.37 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

