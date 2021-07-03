Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.