Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $195.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

