Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.