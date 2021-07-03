Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 6,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.