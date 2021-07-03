Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $42,986.70 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Village Super Market stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

