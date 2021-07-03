Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

