Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,052 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

