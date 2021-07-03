Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $28.01 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

