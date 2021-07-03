Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NCV stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
