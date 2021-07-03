Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.