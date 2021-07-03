VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

