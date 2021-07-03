VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $7.30 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

