Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 53.6% in June

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IHD stock remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,429. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

