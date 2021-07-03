Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.