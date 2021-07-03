Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 203,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,470,883 shares.The stock last traded at $48.98 and had previously closed at $52.61.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

